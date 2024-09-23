Interval Partners LP Acquires 62,043 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,043 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up 1.8% of Interval Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $83,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $252.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.48. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

