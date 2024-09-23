Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $60.56 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $873.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

