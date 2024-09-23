Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $60,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 419,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $140.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day moving average is $139.16.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

