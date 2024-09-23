12,000 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1,944.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,961,513 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 7,767.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after buying an additional 1,941,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $73,476,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,214,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $58.73 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,712 shares of company stock valued at $498,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

