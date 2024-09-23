Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,841,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,297,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.93.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $276.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.49 and its 200-day moving average is $262.94. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $218.63 and a one year high of $301.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,772.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,772.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

