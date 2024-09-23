Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 123.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $199.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.98. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $269.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.52.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

