Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $91,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GTLS opened at $122.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.09. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 122.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.08.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

