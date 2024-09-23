Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 187 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Republic Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,588 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,868,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,697,000 after buying an additional 182,645 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $201.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC upped their price target on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

