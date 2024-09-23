Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000.

FLMB opened at $24.36 on Monday. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97.

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

