Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Sells 13,383 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC cut its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,383 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

