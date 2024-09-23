Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 17,768 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,663,000 after buying an additional 2,105,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,565,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,023,000 after purchasing an additional 258,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 835,904 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period.

SDVY opened at $36.20 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

