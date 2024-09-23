iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IYF stock opened at $104.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $70.45 and a twelve month high of $105.20.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

