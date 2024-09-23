Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 71.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.01 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

