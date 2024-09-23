Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.41.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $145.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $268.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.53.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

