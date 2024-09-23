Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after buying an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $119.76 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $121.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.05.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

