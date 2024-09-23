Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 16,472 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 32,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

