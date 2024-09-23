Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.50% of United Bancorp worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBCP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in United Bancorp by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of United Bancorp stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.65%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

