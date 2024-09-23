Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Sells 234 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.63. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.