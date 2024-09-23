FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in FMC by 114.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 56.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $62.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $71.01.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

