Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 109.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,564 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,160,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $38.81 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

