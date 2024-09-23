Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Sells 133 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $112.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.32. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $112.64.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

