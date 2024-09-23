First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.