Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.4% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after buying an additional 1,666,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after buying an additional 772,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,444,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,102,000 after acquiring an additional 748,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.