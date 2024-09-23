Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $1 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

