Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 900 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

