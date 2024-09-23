Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Sells 14,675 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.63 and a 200-day moving average of $185.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $197.39.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

