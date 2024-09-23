Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $7.95 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,154,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 109,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,331,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,124 shares of company stock valued at $219,855,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $492.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $501.80. The company has a market capitalization of $458.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.