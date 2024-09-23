Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,018 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Pan American Silver worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PAAS opened at $21.35 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.