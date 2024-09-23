Bank of Montreal Can Has $402.38 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,337,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $402,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $306.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $309.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

