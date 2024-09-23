AREX Capital Management LP Has $6.36 Million Stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

AREX Capital Management LP increased its stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. NCR Voyix comprises about 7.3% of AREX Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AREX Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of NCR Voyix worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of VYX opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NCR Voyix

In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James G. Kelly acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.