Interval Partners LP Purchases 95,928 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,928 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned 0.29% of Associated Banc worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,722,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,050,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,216 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 728,555 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $8,057,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 440,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 210,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,730.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $165,089.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock worth $757,214 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

