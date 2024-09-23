Interval Partners LP Buys Shares of 31,482 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $366.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.48. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

