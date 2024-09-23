Interval Partners LP Acquires 82,755 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 113.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,755 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 319.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $85.61 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

