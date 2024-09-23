Interval Partners LP Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 418,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,330,000. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.24% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 182,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 466,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 466,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,938,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $6,038,079.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,593,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009 over the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $34.92 on Monday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 194.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

