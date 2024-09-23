AREX Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

AREX Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Fortrea accounts for 0.6% of AREX Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fortrea by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Fortrea Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fortrea from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Fortrea Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

See Also

