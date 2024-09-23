Interval Partners LP Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned 0.14% of Valvoline worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Valvoline by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $41.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

