Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 245,000 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 245,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,079,474,000 after buying an additional 588,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,196,000 after acquiring an additional 532,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,556,000 after acquiring an additional 533,792 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,148,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CP opened at $85.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

