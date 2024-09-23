Interval Partners LP Trims Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,094 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $30,841,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $15,761,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Down 1.0 %

SharkNinja stock opened at $105.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. SharkNinja's revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.81.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

