Interval Partners LP Decreases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616,248 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of First Horizon worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $86,487,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.2 %

FHN opened at $15.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

