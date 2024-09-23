108,981 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Acquired by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 108,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,964,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $133,940,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $61,299,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 210,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 78.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 419,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after purchasing an additional 184,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $112.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

