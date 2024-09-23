The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,485,000 after purchasing an additional 184,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,316,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.04.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $389.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

