Interval Partners LP Buys 441,419 Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Interval Partners LP raised its stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,419 shares during the period. Birkenstock accounts for 0.7% of Interval Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $33,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $458,539,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,755,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 42.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,286,000 after purchasing an additional 316,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 162.3% in the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 209,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 129,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Price Performance

NYSE:BIRK opened at $47.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.70 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Stories

