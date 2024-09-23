Interval Partners LP Purchases Shares of 780,674 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 780,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,000. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Baird R W downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

