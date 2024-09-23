Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 285,649 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,649 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 48,391 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $46.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.