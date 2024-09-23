Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,389 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Insperity were worth $24,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $91.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $119.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

