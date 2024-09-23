Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 2,800 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $30,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

