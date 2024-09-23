Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,869 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,869 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Illumina by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 426.5% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $131.20 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

