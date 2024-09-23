Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $31,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,905,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,041,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,774,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 385,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,594,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $432.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

