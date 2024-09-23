Tri Locum Partners LP Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,000. United Therapeutics accounts for approximately 4.0% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned about 0.11% of United Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,837,000 after buying an additional 436,851 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after acquiring an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 567.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.36.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $1,139,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $41,160.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $1,139,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,160.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,322 shares of company stock worth $35,403,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $353.00 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $366.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

