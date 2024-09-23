Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Bought by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Viking Therapeutics makes up 3.9% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Viking Therapeutics worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

VKTX stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,689,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $715,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

